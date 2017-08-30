Featured Content
County library hosts out of this world dayby Kyle Soto For many young and imaginative children around the world, outer space is something that makes their eyes…
Estate of Uncertainty: Two days in court, five years probation for Rick RossOn Friday, March 24 at the Fayette County Court House, rapper Rick Ross and his bodyguard Nadrian Lateef James began…
Second testimony at Ross hearing focuses on separate arrestRead Part I and Part II of Rick Ross’s pretrial hearing coverage before reading Part III. Part III On June…
Thack You: Farmer’s Market
If there’s one thing farmers are known for it’s that they complain. There’s always something: Too much rain, too little rain, there was an early freeze, I have to get up at 5 a.m., nobody comes to the farmer’s market. I could go on about the whining of farmers. But our farmer’s market in Fayetteville…
Inflation is killing us
The other day I went to the grocery store in the hopes of finding some cheap ingredients to quickly throw together something for dinner, and I ended up leaving after spending close to $50. My cart didn’t seem to have too many items, and I just couldn’t believe what I was spending. It had been…
McIntosh student wins use of 3D printer for class for a year
Thanks to a contest-winning entry from one driven Chief, a group of McIntosh students will get the opportunity to see their projects come to life. Brooks Baro’s victory in a national student trophy design contest hosted by the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) is bringing a 3D printer to McIntosh for one year,…
County hears calls for change at Antioch-Goza intersection
A rising toll of crashes and severe injuries has led to increased calls for change at the intersection of Goza Road and Antioch Road, and Fayette County seems ready to listen. The intersection, which was realigned to its current setup in 2011, in the southern-central portion of the county has been a magnet for serious…
Javon Henderson scores four times for Our Lady of Mercy as Bobcats outlast Gators
By Riley Hicks You’ve got 43 seconds left! Those were the words Our Lady of Mercy quarterback Javon Henderson heard from his teammates as he grasped at his aching right shoulder, a yard away from sealing a victory in the final minute. Henderson, a wide receiver, wasn’t supposed to play quarterback this season, but a…
2017 Football Preview
With football season underway, it’s time for the 2017 Fayette Game Day Football Preview. Hard copies out soon!
Rain. Rain. Go Away!
Seems this week there was a search online in the Bluffton area for Eclipse glasses. Thousands of frantic people were begging for glasses. Seems also that a hustle was happening all over the country. People were charging huge sums for fake glasses to the poor souls who just woke up to discover they would be…
Good for the Goose. Good for the Gander.
Two students, both 18, are expelled from school for having consensual sex on school property. A student-athlete is banned from school sports based upon an off-campus incident that is unrelated to school and that did not occur during the school term. A male school administrator is terminated and forced to resign for having an affair…
Deadly shooting ruled murder-suicide
Update: A man and a woman involved in a deadly altercation have been identified. Ana-Leydi-Leyva Valencia, 23, was discovered deceased upon arrival. Humberto Riveria Benitez, 38, was found in critical condition. He died Friday morning. According to Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb, the incident has been ruled a murder-suicide. Benitez shot Valencia, who was believed…
McIntosh dumps Decatur in season opener
New season, same result. For the sixth straight year, McIntosh opened up football season with a win, using a suffocating defense and a steady offense to go on the road and beat the Decatur Bulldogs 28-3. “It goes without saying it’s great to start off with a win,” said McIntosh Coach Lee Belknap, beaming about…